Is Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.48. Over the last 12 months, EPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.66 and as low as 11.33, with a median of 12.81.

Finally, our model also underscores that EPC has a P/CF ratio of 8.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.32. Over the past 52 weeks, EPC's P/CF has been as high as 10.14 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 9.25.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Edgewell Personal Care's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EPC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

