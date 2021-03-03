Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPC was $30.17, representing a -19.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.36 and a 47.1% increase over the 52 week low of $20.51.

EPC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports EPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .82%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPC Dividend History page.

