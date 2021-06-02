Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.09, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPC was $44.09, representing a -4.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.10 and a 72.9% increase over the 52 week low of $25.50.

EPC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports EPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.37%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

