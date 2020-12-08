Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -70% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPC was $34.79, representing a -10.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.97 and a 69.62% increase over the 52 week low of $20.51.

EPC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports EPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.22%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

