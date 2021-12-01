Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.46, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPC was $42.46, representing a -8.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.44 and a 42.15% increase over the 52 week low of $29.87.

EPC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.06%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

