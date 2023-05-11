Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $43.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 2.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=214).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.17%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 52,091K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is 48.35. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from its latest reported closing price of 43.92.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is 2,212MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,840K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,891K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 8.43% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,375K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 1,992K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 24.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 99.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

