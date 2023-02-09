Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $43.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 1.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is $45.22. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $43.59.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is $2,212MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual EPS is $2.42, an increase of 27.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 55,426K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 3.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,790K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 13.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,020K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 10.25% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,500K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 2,274K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,643K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

