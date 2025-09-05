Edgewell Personal Care COO To Depart; Adopts Regional Hub Structure

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), a consumer products company, on Friday said Chief Operating Officer Dan Sullivan will step down effective October 1 to pursue another opportunity.

The company said it will not replace the COO role and instead adopt a regional hub structure aimed at creating efficiencies, enhancing accountability, and accelerating decision-making.

Under the new setup, the four regional hubs, North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, along with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

On Thursday, Edgewell Personal Care closed trading, 0.13% lesser at $23.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.