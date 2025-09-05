Markets
EPC

Edgewell Personal Care COO To Depart; Adopts Regional Hub Structure

September 05, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), a consumer products company, on Friday said Chief Operating Officer Dan Sullivan will step down effective October 1 to pursue another opportunity.

The company said it will not replace the COO role and instead adopt a regional hub structure aimed at creating efficiencies, enhancing accountability, and accelerating decision-making.

Under the new setup, the four regional hubs, North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, along with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

On Thursday, Edgewell Personal Care closed trading, 0.13% lesser at $23.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.