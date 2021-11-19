Edgewell Personal Care Company Stock Gained 15% In One Week, What's Next?

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock (NYSE: EPC) has gained around 15% in just the last one week, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 0.4%). Further, if you look at the change over the last one month (21 trading days), the stock has increased 25% vs a 4.9% rise in the S&P500. The rise in the stock is due to the recently released fourth-quarter and FY2021 results. The company, manufacturers and marketers of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skincare, and feminine care categories, has reported better than expected results in each of the four quarters of the year (FY Oct-Sept). It posted total sales of $543 million in the quarter and $2.1 billion in the year, which was 11% y-o-y and 7% more than the year-ago period, respectively. Further, the operating income increased 53% in Q4 and 36% for the full year.

Now, is EPC stock set to rise further, or could we expect some decline? We believe that there is a 19% chance of a rise in Edgewell Personal Care Company stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Edgewell Personal Care Company Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: EPC 25%, vs. S&P500 4.9%; Outperformed market

(1% likelihood event; 19% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock gained a large 25% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.9%

A change of 25% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 21 times out of 2515 in the last 10 years

Of these 21 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 4 occasions

This points to a 19 % probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: EPC 20%, vs. S&P500 1.6%; Outperformed market

(1% likelihood event; 20% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock increased 20% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.6%

A change of 20% or more over ten trading days is a 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 25 times out of 2515 in the last 10 years

Of these 25 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 5 occasions

This points to a 20 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: EPC 15%, vs. S&P500 0.4%; Outperformed market

(1% likelihood event; 44% probability of rise over next five days)

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock jumped 15% over a five-day trading period ending 11/16/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.4%

A change of 15% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 25 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 25 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 11 occasions

This points to a 44 % probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

While EPC stock has a low chance of growth over the next one month, 2020 has also created many pricing discontinuities that can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Edgewell Personal Care Company vs. The Western Union Company

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.