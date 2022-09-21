Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) insiders sold US$1.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

A number of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Carla Hendra, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$312k worth of shares at a price of US$43.90 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$38.40). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Edgewell Personal Care insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:EPC Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

Does Edgewell Personal Care Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Edgewell Personal Care Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Edgewell Personal Care insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Edgewell Personal Care in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Edgewell Personal Care. For example, Edgewell Personal Care has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

