Edgewell Personal Care Company Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.4% to hit US$451m. Edgewell Personal Care also reported a statutory profit of US$0.32, which was an impressive 79% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:EPC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Edgewell Personal Care's eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.04b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 109% to US$2.42. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.42 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$40.36. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Edgewell Personal Care at US$55.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Edgewell Personal Care's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.8%, well above its historical decline of 3.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. Although Edgewell Personal Care's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$40.36, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Edgewell Personal Care analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Edgewell Personal Care is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

