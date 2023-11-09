Edgewell Personal Care Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $33.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of $36.9 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $534.1 million from $536.9 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.5 Mln. vs. $33.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $534.1 Mln vs. $536.9 Mln last year.

