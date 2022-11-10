Edgewell Personal Care Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $33.7 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $44.1 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of $41.6 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $536.9 million from $543.2 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $33.7 Mln. vs. $44.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $536.9 Mln vs. $543.2 Mln last year.

