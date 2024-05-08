Edgewell Personal Care Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $36 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $19.4 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $599.4 million from $598.4 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $36 Mln. vs. $19.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $599.4 Mln vs. $598.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80-$3.00

