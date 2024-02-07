Edgewell Personal Care Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.8 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $12.4 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of $12 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $488.9 million from $469.1 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.8 Mln. vs. $12.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $488.9 Mln vs. $469.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Around$2.65 to $2.85

