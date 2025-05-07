Edgewell Personal Care Co. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $29.0 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $36.0 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported adjusted earnings of $41.8 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $580.7 million from $599.4 million last year.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.0 Mln. vs. $36.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $580.7 Mln vs. $599.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 - $3.05

