Edgewell Personal Care Co Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.90, changing hands as high as $22.16 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.88 per share, with $32.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.81.

