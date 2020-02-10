Edgewell Personal Care calls off $1.37 bln deal for Harry's

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care said on Monday it has called off its $1.37 billion deal for peer Harry's Inc after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sought to stop the deal. Edgewell said privately owned Harry's intended to pursue litigation against it. [nPn7XQZ4va] (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: HARRY'S M&A/EDGEWELL (URGENT)

