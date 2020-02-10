US Markets

Edgewell Personal Care calls off $1.37 bln deal for Harry's

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care said on Monday it has called off its $1.37 billion deal for peer Harry's Inc after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sought to stop the deal.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care said on Monday it has called off its $1.37 billion deal for peer Harry's Inc after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sought to stop the deal. Edgewell said privately owned Harry's intended to pursue litigation against it. [nPn7XQZ4va] (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: HARRY'S M&A/EDGEWELL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular