Edgewell Personal Care Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.18, changing hands as low as $30.55 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $37.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.76.

