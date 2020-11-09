Edgewell Personal Care Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPC

In trading on Monday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.15, changing hands as high as $32.11 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $38.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.47.

