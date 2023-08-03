Edgewell Personal Care Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.33, changing hands as high as $42.16 per share. Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPC's low point in its 52 week range is $36.175 per share, with $45.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.41.
