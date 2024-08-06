Edgewell Names Sullivan COO, Weissman CFO

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) announced on Tuesday that Dan Sullivan, chief financial officer and president for Europe and Latin America, has been appointed as chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Sullivan will continue in his role as CFO until December 1, 2024. Thereafter, Francesca Weissman, senior vice president of Finance and Business Strategy, will assume the CFO position.

Sullivan has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, and in the new role will manage the international markets within a newly integrated international business framework and will also oversee Global Operations, Supply Chain, and Corporate Sustainability.

As CFO, Weissman has over 25 years of broad finance experience, and will be responsible for all areas of corporate financial planning and analysis, as well as commercial and operational finance.

