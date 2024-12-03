EdgeTI Unveils AI-Powered Pavilion at Defense Summit

Edge Total Intelligence Inc (TSE:CTRL) has released an update.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has partnered with leading AI technology firms to launch the first AI-Powered Digital Twin Pavilion at the 2024 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit in Austin, Texas. This initiative aims to showcase innovative use cases of AI and digital twins in alignment with national defense and security strategies. The summit gathers leaders from defense, industry, and academia to explore cutting-edge technological solutions for military and national security.

