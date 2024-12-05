EdgeTI Strengthens Advisory Council with New Addition

Edge Total Intelligence Inc (TSE:CTRL) has released an update.

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has announced the addition of Michael Ostrom, a seasoned expert in strategic solutions, to its Industry Advisory Council. This move aims to enhance digital twin adoption and AI safeguards, with Ostrom bringing over two decades of experience and multiple patents to the team.

