EdgeTI Forms Advisory Council with David Kris

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has established an Industry Advisory Council to boost the adoption of its Digital Twin and AI solutions, appointing former Department of Justice official David Kris as the first advisor. The council will consist of five to seven members and will work closely with the CEO to enhance the company’s technological offerings.

