edgeTI Faces Delays in Financial Reporting

Edge Total Intelligence Inc., a software company specializing in real-time digital operations, has reported a delay in filing both annual and interim financial documents, leading to a management cease trade order (MCTO) that restricts its executives from trading company securities. The delay has affected the completion of their financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the first quarter of 2024, with an expectation to complete the filings by June 28, 2024. The company has been issuing bi-weekly updates to comply with regulatory guidelines and maintain transparency with its stakeholders.

