EdgePoint Investment Group Cuts Stake in Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Fintel reports that EdgePoint Investment Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.10MM shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). This represents 4.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.78MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.91% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is $70.94. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from its latest reported closing price of $67.62.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is $6,787MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual EPS is $3.04, a decrease of 1.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.36%, an increase of 14.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 277,004K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 37,555K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 24,194K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 21,571K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,856K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 17.16% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 11,716K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,723K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.