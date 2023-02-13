EdgePoint Investment Group Cuts Stake in PriceSmart (PSMT)

Fintel reports that EdgePoint Investment Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.19MM shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.53MM shares and 11.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PriceSmart is $85.17. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of $72.30.

The projected annual revenue for PriceSmart is $4,449MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual EPS is $3.86, an increase of 11.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in PriceSmart. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSMT is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 27,314K shares. The put/call ratio of PSMT is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,495K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 16.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,835K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 1,678K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 4.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 13.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 628K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMT by 15.22% over the last quarter.

PriceSmart Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $72.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Pricesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PriceSmart, headquartered in San Diego, owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling high quality merchandise and services at low prices to PriceSmart Members. PriceSmart operates 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory (eight in Costa Rica and Colombia; seven in Panama; five in the Dominican Republic, four in Trinidad and Guatemala; three in Honduras; two each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and one each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and the United States Virgin Islands). The Company also plans to open new warehouse clubs in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Bucaramanga, Colombia in the fall of 2021, and in Portmore, Jamaica in the spring of 2022. Once these three new clubs are open, the Company will operate 50 warehouse clubs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.