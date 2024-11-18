Edge Total Intelligence Grants Stock Options for Growth

Edge Total Intelligence Inc (TSE:CTRL) has released an update.
Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has granted 300,000 stock options to a director and an officer under its Equity Incentive Plan. These options, priced at $0.99 per share, are exercisable over five years with specific vesting periods. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to incentivize leadership and align their interests with shareholders.
