EDF's French nuclear output up nearly 23% in May

June 09, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's EDF.PA French reactors in May rose 22.9% year on year to 25.2 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said on Friday.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 135.4 TWh, up 1.1% from the same period last year.

The French utility's May nuclear power output in Britain was down 23.7% year on year at 3.1 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 15 TWh, down 22.1% from the same period last year.

