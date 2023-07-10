News & Insights

EDF's French nuclear output up nearly 23% in June

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 10, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's EDF.PA French reactors in June rose 12.4% year on year to 22.7 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said on Monday.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 158.1 TWh, up 2.6% from the same period last year due to the strategic postponment of unit outages.

The French utility's June nuclear power output in Britain was down 19% year on year at 3.3 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 18.2 TWh, down 21.5% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

