EDF's French nuclear output falls by 22.7% y/y in 2022

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - EDF's EDF.PA total nuclear production in France reached 279.0 terawatt hours (TWH)in 2022, a 22.7% drop when compared with the previous year, the utility said on Thursday.

A company spokesperson said the capacities of the French nuclear fleet will continue to increase until the end of this month as more reactors return to the grid after maintenance works.

EDF said it currently has 44 reactors in operation and 12 that are being halted.

Nuclear output in Britain rose by 4.5% last year, the company added.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by GV De Clercq)

