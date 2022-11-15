EDF's French nuclear output down 34.1% in October

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nuclear power generation at EDF's EDF.PA French reactors fell 34.1% year-on-year in October to 20.2 terawatt hours (TWh), mainly due to the maintenance of circuits affected by stress corrosion, the utility said on Tuesday.

EDF said on its website that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year had been 229.5 TWh, down 23.2% compared with January-October 2021.

The French utility said its October nuclear power output in Britain was up 1.8% year-on-year at 3.3 TWh, against 3.2 TWh in 2021. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 36.4 TWh, up 8.1% from January-October 2021.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.