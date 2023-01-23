EDF's Framatome seeks more time for Flamanville vessel head replacement

Adds detail

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Framatome, a unit French power group EDF EDF.PA, has asked for more time to change the nuclear vessel closure head at the Flamanville EPR nuclear reactor, France's ASN nuclear safety regulator said on Monday.

The Flamanville EPR reactor, which is already a decade behind schedule, is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024.

But ASN has requested replacement of the reactor's vessel closure head by the end of 2024, which would mean the reactor would only run for a few months before having to shut to replace the vessel closure head.

The cost of the Flamanville site, France's first next-generation nuclear plant, currently stands at 13.2 billion euros ($14.40 billion), EDF said in December.

The regulator did not say whether it intended to approve Framatome's request to adjust the timeframe for the vessel closure head replacement, which had been determined before EDF announced the latest delay to the reactor's start-up.

Speaking to reporters at a New Year event on Monday, the watchdog's president Bernard Doroszczuk also said the overall safety situation of France's nuclear fleet last year remained at a "satisfactory" level, despite recent problems such as stress corrosion detected at some EDF plants.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

