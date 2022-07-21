EDF

EDF's Cruas 1 reactor offline after turbine shutdown

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

EDF took its 915 megawatt (MW) Cruas 1 nuclear reactor in southern France offline on Thursday morning after a turbine of the turbo-alternator set located in the non-nuclear part of the facility shut down, the power group said.

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA took its 915 megawatt (MW) Cruas 1 nuclear reactor in southern France offline on Thursday morning after a turbine of the turbo-alternator set located in the non-nuclear part of the facility shut down, the power group said.

The reactor is expected back online on Friday and the shutdown had no impact on the safety of the installations or on the environment, the company said.

"Teams are currently carrying out a diagnosis to clarify the origin of this technical incident and define the procedures for restarting the production unit in complete safety," EDF said in an online note.

An update to the outage will be published after diagnostic and technical analysis, it added.

French nuclear availability is currently at a much reduced 47.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters