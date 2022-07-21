EDF's Cruas 1 reactor offline after turbine shutdown

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA took its 915 megawatt (MW) Cruas 1 nuclear reactor in southern France offline on Thursday morning after a turbine of the turbo-alternator set located in the non-nuclear part of the facility shut down, the power group said.

The reactor is expected back online on Friday and the shutdown had no impact on the safety of the installations or on the environment, the company said.

"Teams are currently carrying out a diagnosis to clarify the origin of this technical incident and define the procedures for restarting the production unit in complete safety," EDF said in an online note.

An update to the outage will be published after diagnostic and technical analysis, it added.

French nuclear availability is currently at a much reduced 47.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.