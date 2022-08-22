EDF's Bugey 2 reactor offline after automatic shutdown

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA took its 900 megawatt (MW) Bugey 2 reactor in southeastern France offline after an automatic shutdown in accordance with safety and protection systems, the power group said in an online note.

It did not mention the reason for the automatic shutdown.

The reactor is expected back online Wednesday, data from grid operator RTE showed.

"Teams are mobilised and are currently carrying out diagnoses and interventions necessary to allow the unit to be reconnected to the electricity network in complete safety," EDF said.

It said the shutdown had no impact on the safety of the installations, personnel or environment.

French nuclear availability is currently at a much reduced 42% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

