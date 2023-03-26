EDF wins French tender for 1-gigawatt offshore wind farm

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Utility EDF EDF.PA has won a tender to develop a wind power farm with a capacity of 1 gigawatt off the coast of Normandy in northern France, business daily Les Echos reported, citing French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

France announced the offshore project in 2019 as part of efforts to accelerate adoption of renewable energy alongside nuclear power, which dominates its electricity production.

EDF won the offshore tender with UK-based partner Maple Power, Les Echos said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

