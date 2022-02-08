EDF will provide government with first report on nuclear problems in March - minsiter

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - State-owned utility EDF EDF.PA is due to send the government a first report on its current safety-related nuclear outages in March, France's Environment and Industry Transition Minister Barbara Pompili told Franceinfo radio on Tuesday.

EDF again cut its nuclear output forecast for 2022 to 295-315 terawatt-hours from a previously expected 340-370 terawatt-hours late on Monday, saying the latest downward revision was linked to ongoing nuclear safety controls.

EDF's shares have dropped over the last few weeks as French government measures to shield consumers from rising energy prices, and corrosion problems forcing EDF to shut some of its reactors, have weighed heavily on the energy giant.

