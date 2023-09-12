EDF warns on Bugey nuclear plant output as heatwave curbs cooling

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - EDF has issued a production warning for the Bugey nuclear power plant it operates on the Rhone river in eastern France for Sept. 16-17 as a heatwave curbs the availability of cooling water.

Production could fall to 1.8 gigawatts (GW) versus the plant's 3.6 GW capacity, EDF said.

Similar warnings have been issued this summer at plants including those at Saint Alban and Tricastin, which are also on the Rhone.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

