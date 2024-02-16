News & Insights

EDF Turns To Profit In FY23, Sales Down

February 16, 2024 — 04:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - EDF Group SA (EDFEF.PK), a French electric utility firm, on Friday reported that its fiscal 2023 net income Group share totaled 10.02 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 17.94 billion euros.

Adjusted net income stood at 18.5 billion euros, up by 31.1 billion euros from last year, and in line with the significant growth in EBITDA.

EBITDA was 39.9 million euros in 2023, compared to loss of 4.99 million last year. According to the company, the gradual recovery of nuclear power generation in France, the high-price environment in Europe, and the absence of regulatory measures of the kind introduced in 2022 were the main reasons for the growth.

Sales for the year, meanwhile, declined to 139.72 billion euros from prior year's 143.48 billion euros.

