EDF trade unions call for new strike on April 8 - union sources

Trade unions at French state-controlled power group EDF have called for a new strike on April 8, in protest at the "Project Hercules" restructuring planned for EDF, said two trade union sources.

The restructuring is seen by EDF as key to boosting its revenues and investment plans and covering its costs.

But France and the European Commission have been wrangling for months over the extent to which the nuclear power unit and various divisions at EDF need to be kept separate, in order to avoid creating a structure in which all its business would benefit from a form of state aid.

Trade unions have also expressed concerns that the restructuring could lead to job cuts.

