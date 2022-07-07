EDF

EDF to seek new CEO as France renationalises the utility

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
EDF and the French state will kick off the process of finding a new boss for the utility a day after the government announced its plan to fully renationalise the company, the French power company said on Thursday.

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PA and the French state will kick off the process of finding a new boss for the utility a day after the government announced its plan to fully renationalise the company, the French power company said on Thursday.

"The state and Jean-Bernard Levy have agreed to launch the succession process from now," the French economy ministry, which manages the state's 84% stake in EDF, said in a statement.

EDF confirmed the decision, adding in a separate statement that Levy, whose term officially ends in 2023, was prepared to step down earlier once a successor had been found.

France's prime minister announced plans on Wednesday to fully nationalise EDF in a move that would give the government more control over restructuring the debt-laden group while contending with a European energy crisis.

French budget minister Gabriel Attal said on Thursday it was too early to put a price tag on the move to acquire the approximately 15% of EDF shares now traded on the market.

"This will depend on the company's shares," Attal told France 2 television.

Buying the shares the government does not already own at the current prices would cost about 5 billion euros ($5.09 billion).

