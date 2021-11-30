EDF to buy power from RWE offshore wind farm on UK coast

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French utility EDF EDF.PA on Tuesday said it had signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Germany's RWE RWEG.DE to purchase renewable electricity from a major offshore windpark in on the British coast.

The planned wind park named Sofia - located off the northeast coast of the UK - will be one of the largest of its kind in the world and is planned to go online in 2025, EDF said in a statement, .

"In what represents RWE and EDF’s largest renewable energy agreement to date, EDF will offtake all of the 6.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable wind energy that Sofia will produce each year," EDF said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

