EDF swings back to profit in H1 thanks to price increases

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French nuclear power giant EDF swung back to a profit in the first half of the year, rebounding from a record loss in 2022, thanks to higher sale prices for electricity and a recovery in the production of its reactors.

Net income came in at 5.8 billion euros ($6.44 billion), compared to a loss of 5.3 billion in the first half of 2022.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 16.1 billion euros, from 2.7 billion euros a year earlier. Net debt rose slightly to 64.8 billion euros, from 64.5 billion euros at the end of 2022.

However, in recent months French nuclear production has improved, rising to 158 terawatt-hours (TWh) at the end of June, up 2.8% year-on-year, and the utility recently confirmed a target between 300 to 330 TWh for the whole of 2023.

The group's cash flow stood at -1.6 billion in the first half of the year, compared to -4.0 billion in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 0.9013 euros)

