EDF submits bid to build new unit at Czech nuclear power plant

Dec 1 (Reuters) - EDF EDF.PAhas submitted its initial bid to build a new unit at the Czech Republic's Dukovany nuclear power plant, the French power giant confirmed on Thursday.

Along with South Korea's KHNP and U.S.-Canadian group Westinghouse Electric, the company bid for the construction of one EPR1200 reactor as part of the tender procedure launched by Czech operator CEZ CEZP.PR and affiliate Elektrárna Dukovany II.

"EDF is highly committed to be selected as preferred partner for Dukovany 5 and the further expansion of CEZ's nuclear fleet," its newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Luc Remont said in a statement.

Unlike European Union neighbours Germany and Austria, the Czech Republic has been a strong backer of nuclear energy as a carbon-free power source. It made up 36% of Czech electricity output in 2021.

"I am convinced that our proposal will reflect the enhanced benefit of a cooperation amongst two leading European nuclear operators committed to support net-zero objectives in Europe," Remont added.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jan Harvey and Simon Cameron-Moore)

