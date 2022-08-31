EDF staff shareholders file criminal complaint linked to management

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Current and former EDF EDF.PA staffers who are also shareholders said on Wednesday they filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors in Paris linked to the management of the debt-laden utility.

The aim of the complaint is to "shed light on the modalities of the State's intervention and the ambiguity of its role in the management", the energie en actions group of shareholders said

The French state holds over 80% in the utility and said it would fully nationalise it this autumn.

A number of EDF shareholders have said the state's offer to pay 12 euros per share does not reflect the firm's real value.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Julien Ponthus)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.