EDF

EDF sold excess power on Sunday, forced to buy back on intraday market

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

December 05, 2022 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said in an online note that it accidentally sold 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of excess power on the day-ahead market on Sunday, requiring the company to buy back electricity contracts on the intraday market on Monday.

"As a consequence, actions might be initiated by EDF Trading to rebalance its intraday position for the delivery day of December 12," the operator said in the note.

EDF was not immediately available to comment.

Intraday markets enable producers and consumers to balance positions in close to real time, where energy can be traded up to 5 minutes ahead of delivery, compared to day-ahead trading, where prices are balanced beforehand on a supply-demand curve.

If EDF bought at the highs of the intraday market today it would have had to pay a premium of around 100 euros ($105.53) per megawatt hour (MWh) versus the day-ahead price yesterday, said Emeric de Vigan, vice president of power at data and analytics firm Kpler.

That equates to a premium of roughly 150,000 euros on the amount of power it sold.

It is "always difficult to know exactly, as it depends on when they bought," he added.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.