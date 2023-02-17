EDF slumps to record 17.9 bln euro loss on low nuclear output

Adds CEO comments, 2023 targets

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF posted a record net loss of 17.9 billion euros ($19.03 billion) in 2022 as nuclear output fell to a 34-year low due to a record number of outages at its reactors.

EDF earnings were also hit by government measures to keep cap electricity price increases and protect French households from rising inflation.

The group, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, recorded a negative EBITDA - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - of 5 billion euros and its net debt rose to 64.5 billion euros.

"Today, our priority is to put EDF back on track," Chief Executive Luc Remont, appointed by the government in November to turn the group around, told reporters.

He said he targeted nuclear output in France of 300-330 TWh in 2023, up from 279 TWh last year - which was the lowest since 1988 and turned France into a net importer of electricity for the first time since 1980.

Core earnings for this year are expected to be "significantly higher" than the 18 billion euros of EBITDA booked in 2021, Remont said.

