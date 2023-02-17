EDF slumps to 17.9 bln euro loss on lower nuclear output

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF posted a net loss of 17.9 billion euros ($19.03 billion) in 2022 as nuclear output fell to a 34-year low due to a record number of outages at its reactors.

EDF earnings were also hit by government measures to keep electricity prices low and protect French households from rising inflation.

The group, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, recorded a negative EBITDA - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - of 5 billion euros and its net debt rose to 64.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

