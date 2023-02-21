Oil
EDF

EDF signs deals to help L'Oreal reach carbon neutrality targets by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

February 21, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Dina Kartit and edited by Tomasz Janowski for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA said on Tuesday it signed two new electricity contracts with L'Oreal OREP.PA to help the France-based cosmetics maker achieve carbon neutrality for all its sites by 2025.

The contracts include the direct purchase by L'Oreal Group of electricity from renewable sources with EDF Renouvelables under a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (C-PPA), from the production of two solar farms aggregated by EDF's subsidiary Agregio.

They also include an electricity supply contract with EDF over 2024 and 2025 to supply L'Oréal's production sites in France, including volume from C-PPA.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Tomasz Janowski)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.