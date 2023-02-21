EDF signs deals to help L'Oreal reach carbon neutrality targets by 2025

Feb 21 (Reuters) - French power giant EDF EDF.PA said on Tuesday it signed two new electricity contracts with L'Oreal OREP.PA to help the France-based cosmetics maker achieve carbon neutrality for all its sites by 2025.

The contracts include the direct purchase by L'Oreal Group of electricity from renewable sources with EDF Renouvelables under a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (C-PPA), from the production of two solar farms aggregated by EDF's subsidiary Agregio.

They also include an electricity supply contract with EDF over 2024 and 2025 to supply L'Oréal's production sites in France, including volume from C-PPA.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, edited by Tomasz Janowski)

